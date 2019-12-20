Which one would appeal to long-term investors? Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

The shares of Zynga Inc. have increased by more than 59.54% this year alone. The shares of China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG), has slumped by -61.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.28 and have been able to report a change of 13.59% over the past one week.

The stock of Zynga Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ZNGA has an EBITDA margin of 11.07%, this implies that the underlying business of ZNGA is more profitable. The ROI of ZNGA is -0.30% while that of CREG is -44.50%. These figures suggest that ZNGA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CREG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ZNGA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of CREG is positive 0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ZNGA is 2.10 and that of CREG is 1.30. This implies that it is easier for ZNGA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CREG. The debt ratio of ZNGA is 0.00 compared to 0.66 for CREG. CREG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZNGA.

ZNGA currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.66, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 5.07 while CREG trades at a P/B of 0.06, and a P/S of 2.55. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ZNGA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ZNGA is currently at a -15.73% to its one-year price target of 7.44.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ZNGA is 4.31 while that of CREG is just 0.70. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CREG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of China Recycling Energy Corporation defeats that of Zynga Inc. when the two are compared, with CREG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. CREG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CREG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CREG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.