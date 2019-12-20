Which one would appeal to long-term investors? D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

The shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. have increased by more than 51.04% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.83% or -$0.44 and now trades at $52.35. The shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), has slumped by -10.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.12 and have been able to report a change of 2.24% over the past one week.

The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. and 3D Systems Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that DHI will grow it’s earning at a 15.30% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to DDD which will have a positive growth at a 10.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of DHI implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. DHI has an EBITDA margin of 12.55%, this implies that the underlying business of DHI is more profitable. The ROI of DHI is 12.10% while that of DDD is -7.40%. These figures suggest that DHI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of DDD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, DHI’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.88.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of DHI is 0.34 compared to 0.13 for DDD. DHI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than DDD.

DHI currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.91, a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 1.09 while DDD trades at a forward P/E of 101.33, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 1.69. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, DHI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of DHI is currently at a -9.65% to its one-year price target of 57.94. Looking at its rival pricing, DDD is at a 6.29% relative to its price target of 8.58.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), DHI is given a 2.40 while 3.40 placed for DDD. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for DDD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for DHI is 2.04 while that of DDD is just 18.15. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for DHI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of 3D Systems Corporation defeats that of D.R. Horton, Inc. when the two are compared, with DDD taking 2 out of the total factors that were been considered. DDD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, DDD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for DDD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.