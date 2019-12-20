Which one offer More Market Value? – U.S. Bancorp (USB), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)

The shares of U.S. Bancorp have increased by more than 31.31% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.13% or -$0.08 and now trades at $60.01. The shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), has slumped by -23.28% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.45 and have been able to report a change of -3.97% over the past one week.

The stock of U.S. Bancorp and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. USB has an EBITDA margin of 62.73%, this implies that the underlying business of USB is more profitable. The ROI of USB is 11.60% while that of EYPT is -44.50%. These figures suggest that USB ventures generate a higher ROI than that of EYPT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, USB’s free cash flow per share is a positive 9.15, while that of EYPT is negative -0.51.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of USB is 0.87 compared to 2.94 for EYPT. EYPT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than USB.

USB currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.52, a P/B of 1.99, and a P/S of 5.37 while EYPT trades at a P/B of 9.67, and a P/S of 11.12. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, USB is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of USB is currently at a 3.15% to its one-year price target of 58.18. Looking at its rival pricing, EYPT is at a -66.51% relative to its price target of 4.33.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), USB is given a 2.90 while 2.00 placed for EYPT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for USB stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for USB is 3.22 while that of EYPT is just 14.67. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for USB stock.

Conclusion

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of U.S. Bancorp when the two are compared, with EYPT taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. EYPT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, EYPT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for EYPT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.