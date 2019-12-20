Which is more exciting pick At Current Price level? – New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

The shares of New Age Beverages Corporation have decreased by more than -60.58% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 9.63% or $0.18 and now trades at $2.05. The shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), has jumped by 60.63% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $7.18 and have been able to report a change of 3.16% over the past one week.

The stock of New Age Beverages Corporation and Coeur Mining, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of NBEV is -6.60% while that of CDE is -2.20%. These figures suggest that CDE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NBEV.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NBEV’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NBEV is 1.60 and that of CDE is 1.20. This implies that it is easier for NBEV to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CDE. The debt ratio of NBEV is 0.16 compared to 0.32 for CDE. CDE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than NBEV.

NBEV currently trades at a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.78 while CDE trades at a forward P/E of 37.40, a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 2.50. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NBEV is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NBEV is currently at a -65.83% to its one-year price target of 6.00. Looking at its rival pricing, CDE is at a 2.87% relative to its price target of 6.98.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NBEV is given a 2.00 while 2.40 placed for CDE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CDE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NBEV is 10.79 while that of CDE is just 2.12. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CDE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. defeats that of New Age Beverages Corporation when the two are compared, with CDE taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. CDE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CDE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CDE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.