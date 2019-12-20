Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Go Head-to-head

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares are up more than 16.38% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.04 to settle at $53.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), on the other hand, is down -1.08% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.56 and has returned 9.35% during the past week.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WFC to grow earnings at a 7.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EGLE is expected to grow at a 69.67% annual rate. All else equal, EGLE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.48% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE). WFC’s ROI is 10.60% while EGLE has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that WFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGLE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. WFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.58. Comparatively, EGLE’s free cash flow per share was -0.97. On a percent-of-sales basis, WFC’s free cash flow was -2.43% while EGLE converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EGLE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 0.85 for EGLE. WFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.47, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 3.40, compared to a forward P/E of 12.03, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 1.12 for EGLE. WFC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WFC is currently priced at a 4.5% to its one-year price target of 51.32. Comparatively, EGLE is -26.92% relative to its price target of 6.24. This suggests that EGLE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WFC has a beta of 1.12 and EGLE’s beta is 1.51. WFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) beats Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EGLE is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EGLE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EGLE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EGLE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.