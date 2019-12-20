VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) vs. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Comparing the REIT – Diversified Industry’s Most Active Stocks

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares are up more than 34.82% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.29 to settle at $25.32. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), on the other hand, is up 49.25% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $21.79 and has returned 2.49% during the past week.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VICI to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAAS is expected to grow at a 57.33% annual rate. All else equal, PAAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has an EBITDA margin of 96.11%. This suggests that VICI underlying business is more profitable VICI’s ROI is 6.70% while PAAS has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that VICI’s business generates a higher return on investment than PAAS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VICI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, PAAS’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, VICI’s free cash flow was 0% while PAAS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VICI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. VICI has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 2.80 for PAAS. This means that VICI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VICI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.15 for PAAS. VICI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VICI trades at a forward P/E of 15.65, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 13.39, compared to a forward P/E of 22.12, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 4.02 for PAAS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VICI is currently priced at a -8.76% to its one-year price target of 27.75. Comparatively, PAAS is -1.4% relative to its price target of 22.10. This suggests that VICI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VICI has a short ratio of 11.95 compared to a short interest of 4.08 for PAAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAAS.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) beats Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VICI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VICI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VICI is more undervalued relative to its price target.