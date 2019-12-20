VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Go Head-to-head

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares are down more than -40.63% this year and recently decreased -3.09% or -$0.03 to settle at $0.95. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), on the other hand, is up 117.97% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $68.40 and has returned 4.33% during the past week.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, TER is expected to grow at a 13.39% annual rate. All else equal, TER’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 29.5% for Teradyne, Inc. (TER).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VBIV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, TER’s free cash flow per share was +0.81. On a percent-of-sales basis, VBIV’s free cash flow was -0.74% while TER converted 6.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TER is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VBIV trades at a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 39.10, compared to a forward P/E of 21.57, a P/B of 7.83, and a P/S of 5.28 for TER. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VBIV is currently priced at a -88.48% to its one-year price target of 8.25. Comparatively, TER is 12.24% relative to its price target of 60.94. This suggests that VBIV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VBIV has a short ratio of 1.27 compared to a short interest of 4.90 for TER. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VBIV.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) beats VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TER has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.