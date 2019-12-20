Unum Group (UNM) and Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Go Head-to-head

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares are up more than 0.82% this year and recently decreased -2.92% or -$0.89 to settle at $29.62. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is down -10.57% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.94 and has returned 6.77% during the past week.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) are the two most active stocks in the Accident & Health Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UNM to grow earnings at a 5.89% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Unum Group (UNM) has an EBITDA margin of 13.48%. This suggests that UNM underlying business is more profitable UNM’s ROI is 6.00% while ERF has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that ERF’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UNM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.02. Comparatively, ERF’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNM’s free cash flow was 1.81% while ERF converted -8.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UNM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.35 for ERF. UNM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UNM trades at a forward P/E of 5.12, a P/B of 0.64, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a forward P/E of 7.26, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 1.66 for ERF. UNM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UNM is currently priced at a -13.09% to its one-year price target of 34.08. Comparatively, ERF is -48.93% relative to its price target of 13.59. This suggests that ERF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UNM has a beta of 1.60 and ERF’s beta is 1.63. UNM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UNM has a short ratio of 3.56 compared to a short interest of 4.41 for ERF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNM.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) beats Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNM is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, UNM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, UNM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.