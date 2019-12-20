United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) vs. KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Breaking Down the Air Delivery & Freight Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares are up more than 20.94% this year and recently decreased -1.95% or -$2.34 to settle at $117.95. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), on the other hand, is up 49.47% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $29.34 and has returned 0.69% during the past week.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect UPS to grow earnings at a 7.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KKR is expected to grow at a -1.60% annual rate. All else equal, UPS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 118.19% for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). UPS’s ROI is 22.50% while KKR has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that UPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than KKR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UPS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, KKR’s free cash flow per share was +0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, UPS’s free cash flow was -1.07% while KKR converted 10.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.30 versus a D/E of 2.62 for KKR. UPS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UPS trades at a forward P/E of 14.60, a P/B of 18.34, and a P/S of 1.36, compared to a forward P/E of 14.07, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 5.44 for KKR. UPS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UPS is currently priced at a -5.89% to its one-year price target of 125.33. Comparatively, KKR is -13.22% relative to its price target of 33.81. This suggests that KKR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. UPS has a beta of 1.22 and KKR’s beta is 1.67. UPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. UPS has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 6.48 for KKR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) beats United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KKR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, KKR is more undervalued relative to its price target.