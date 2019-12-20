Under Armour, Inc. (UA) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Which is the Better Investment?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares are up more than 17.56% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.02 to settle at $19.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), on the other hand, is up 57.22% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $70.86 and has returned 2.18% during the past week.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect UA to grow earnings at a 35.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BAH is expected to grow at a 11.93% annual rate. All else equal, UA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.36% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, BAH’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, UA’s free cash flow was -0.78% while BAH converted 2.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UA trades at a forward P/E of 40.45, a P/B of 3.99, compared to a forward P/E of 20.09, a P/B of 11.83, and a P/S of 1.38 for BAH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UA is currently priced at a -4.95% to its one-year price target of 20.00. Comparatively, BAH is -9.24% relative to its price target of 78.07. This suggests that BAH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UA has a short ratio of 4.78 compared to a short interest of 3.68 for BAH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAH.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) beats Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BAH is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. BAH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BAH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.