Uncovering the next great stocks: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)

The shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. have decreased by more than -15.48% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.96% or $0.55 and now trades at $57.75. The shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), has slumped by -36.97% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.89 and have been able to report a change of -17.89% over the past one week.

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Sesen Bio, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. WBA has an EBITDA margin of 5.31%, this implies that the underlying business of WBA is more profitable. These figures suggest that WBA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SESN.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WBA is 0.70 and that of SESN is 6.50. This implies that it is easier for WBA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SESN. The debt ratio of WBA is 0.72 compared to 0.00 for SESN. WBA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SESN.

WBA currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.38, a P/B of 2.21, and a P/S of 0.38 while SESN trades at a P/B of 44.75, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WBA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WBA is currently at a 1.32% to its one-year price target of 57.00. Looking at its rival pricing, SESN is at a -73.98% relative to its price target of 3.42.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), WBA is given a 3.20 while 1.70 placed for SESN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for WBA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WBA is 3.41 while that of SESN is just 2.15. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SESN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. defeats that of Sesen Bio, Inc. when the two are compared, with WBA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. WBA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WBA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WBA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.