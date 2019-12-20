Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) vs. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares are down more than -27.86% this year and recently decreased -0.46% or -$0.14 to settle at $29.99. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), on the other hand, is up 85.31% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $60.67 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, AMAT is expected to grow at a 8.53% annual rate. All else equal, AMAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 26.49% for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). UBER’s ROI is 87.70% while AMAT has a ROI of 37.20%. The interpretation is that UBER’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMAT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UBER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.54. Comparatively, AMAT’s free cash flow per share was +0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, UBER’s free cash flow was -8.17% while AMAT converted 3.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMAT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. UBER has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.70 for AMAT. This means that UBER can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UBER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.65 for AMAT. AMAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UBER trades at a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 3.94, compared to a forward P/E of 13.86, a P/B of 6.94, and a P/S of 3.87 for AMAT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UBER is currently priced at a -31.51% to its one-year price target of 43.79. Comparatively, AMAT is -9.5% relative to its price target of 67.04. This suggests that UBER is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UBER has a short ratio of 1.70 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for AMAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UBER.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) beats Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UBER generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UBER is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, UBER is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UBER has better sentiment signals based on short interest.