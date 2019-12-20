Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) vs. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): Which is the Better Investment?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares are down more than -72.82% this year and recently increased 1.66% or $0.14 to settle at $8.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), on the other hand, is up 3.23% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $68.66 and has returned -1.89% during the past week.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TUP to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OLLI is expected to grow at a 16.15% annual rate. All else equal, OLLI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.39% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI). TUP’s ROI is 38.30% while OLLI has a ROI of 14.40%. The interpretation is that TUP’s business generates a higher return on investment than OLLI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TUP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.24. Comparatively, OLLI’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, TUP’s free cash flow was -0.57% while OLLI converted -2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TUP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TUP has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.10 for OLLI. This means that OLLI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TUP trades at a forward P/E of 3.23, and a P/S of 0.22, compared to a forward P/E of 29.89, a P/B of 4.31, and a P/S of 3.21 for OLLI. TUP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TUP is currently priced at a 11.86% to its one-year price target of 7.67. Comparatively, OLLI is -8.81% relative to its price target of 75.29. This suggests that OLLI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TUP has a beta of 0.88 and OLLI’s beta is 0.87. OLLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TUP has a short ratio of 3.76 compared to a short interest of 7.79 for OLLI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TUP.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) beats Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TUP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TUP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TUP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.