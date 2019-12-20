Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and At Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation have decreased by more than -73.27% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.69% or $0.3 and now trades at $8.44. The shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), has slumped by -21.42% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $7.85 and have been able to report a change of 1.29% over the past one week.

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation and Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TUP will grow it’s earning at a 12.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TACO which will have a positive growth at a 12.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of All else equal, the two stocks’ implies a similar potential for capital appreciation. over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TUP has an EBITDA margin of 19.15%, this implies that the underlying business of TUP is more profitable. The ROI of TUP is 38.30% while that of TACO is 4.50%. These figures suggest that TUP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TACO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TUP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.57.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TUP is 0.80 and that of TACO is 0.40. This implies that it is easier for TUP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TACO.

TUP currently trades at a forward P/E of 3.17, and a P/S of 0.22 while TACO trades at a forward P/E of 16.15, a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.56. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TUP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TUP is currently at a 10.04% to its one-year price target of 7.67. Looking at its rival pricing, TACO is at a -34.58% relative to its price target of 12.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TUP is given a 4.00 while 1.80 placed for TACO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TUP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TUP is 3.81 while that of TACO is just 4.23. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TUP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. defeats that of Tupperware Brands Corporation when the two are compared, with TACO taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. TACO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TACO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TACO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.