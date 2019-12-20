Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) vs. At TAL Education Group (TAL): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Truist Financial Corporation have increased by more than 29.59% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.32% or -$0.18 and now trades at $56.14. The shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), has jumped by 76.91% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $47.20 and have been able to report a change of 3.96% over the past one week.

The stock of Truist Financial Corporation and TAL Education Group were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TFC will grow it’s earning at a 8.88% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TAL which will have a positive growth at a 27.30% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TAL implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of TFC is 9.80% while that of TAL is 7.70%. These figures suggest that TFC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TAL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TFC’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of TFC is 0.82 compared to 0.00 for TAL. TFC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TAL.

TFC currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.91, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 8.63 while TAL trades at a forward P/E of 53.45, a P/B of 11.16, and a P/S of 9.44. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TFC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, TAL is at a 3.69% relative to its price target of 45.52.

Conclusion

The stock of TAL Education Group defeats that of Truist Financial Corporation when the two are compared, with TAL taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. TAL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TAL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TAL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.