Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) vs. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): Which is the Better Investment?

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) shares are up more than 9.57% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.11 to settle at $22.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), on the other hand, is up 37.86% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $42.02 and has returned 0.82% during the past week.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) are the two most active stocks in the Railroads industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TRN to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BHF is expected to grow at a 13.39% annual rate. All else equal, BHF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) has an EBITDA margin of 29.71%. This suggests that TRN underlying business is more profitable TRN’s ROI is 4.30% while BHF has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that BHF’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TRN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.42. Comparatively, BHF’s free cash flow per share was +4.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRN’s free cash flow was -2.05% while BHF converted 5.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TRN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.22 versus a D/E of 0.25 for BHF. TRN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TRN trades at a forward P/E of 19.45, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 0.97, compared to a forward P/E of 4.33, a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.45 for BHF. TRN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TRN is currently priced at a -2.34% to its one-year price target of 23.10. Comparatively, BHF is 9.68% relative to its price target of 38.31. This suggests that TRN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TRN has a short ratio of 9.88 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for BHF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BHF.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) beats Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BHF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BHF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.