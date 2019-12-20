The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) and DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) Go Head-to-head

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) shares are up more than 16.46% this year and recently decreased -2.25% or -$0.15 to settle at $6.51. DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP), on the other hand, is down -4.83% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $25.21 and has returned 3.96% during the past week.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) and DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, DCP is expected to grow at a 39.45% annual rate. All else equal, DCP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) has an EBITDA margin of 166.31%. This suggests that RBS underlying business is more profitable RBS’s ROI is 7.10% while DCP has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that RBS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DCP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, RBS’s free cash flow was 0% while DCP converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RBS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.31 versus a D/E of 0.97 for DCP. RBS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RBS trades at a forward P/E of 21.49, a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a forward P/E of 16.40, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.44 for DCP. RBS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RBS has a beta of 1.20 and DCP’s beta is 2.12. RBS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RBS has a short ratio of 1.45 compared to a short interest of 5.16 for DCP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RBS.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) beats DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RBS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, RBS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.