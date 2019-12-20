The Kroger Co. (KR) vs. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM): Which is the Better Investment?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares are up more than 4.58% this year and recently increased 1.52% or $0.43 to settle at $28.76. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), on the other hand, is up 45.54% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $14.20 and has returned 0.74% during the past week.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) are the two most active stocks in the Grocery Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KR to grow earnings at a 5.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 82.16% for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM). KR’s ROI is 15.10% while VRRM has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that KR’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRRM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, VRRM’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, KR’s free cash flow was 0.06% while VRRM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. KR has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.20 for VRRM. This means that VRRM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.55 versus a D/E of 2.65 for VRRM. VRRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KR trades at a forward P/E of 12.32, a P/B of 2.64, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 33.19, a P/B of 6.86, and a P/S of 3.17 for VRRM. KR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KR is currently priced at a 3.83% to its one-year price target of 27.70. Comparatively, VRRM is -17.68% relative to its price target of 17.25. This suggests that VRRM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KR has a short ratio of 3.88 compared to a short interest of 12.69 for VRRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KR.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) beats Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, KR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.