The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) vs. Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Comparing the Advertising Agencies Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares are up more than 9.06% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.05 to settle at $22.50. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), on the other hand, is up 27.71% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $62.86 and has returned 0.69% during the past week.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) are the two most active stocks in the Advertising Agencies industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect IPG to grow earnings at a 4.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MNST is expected to grow at a 11.80% annual rate. All else equal, MNST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 35.36% for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST). IPG’s ROI is 12.20% while MNST has a ROI of 27.30%. The interpretation is that MNST’s business generates a higher return on investment than IPG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. IPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, MNST’s free cash flow per share was +0.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, IPG’s free cash flow was -0.84% while MNST converted 8.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MNST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. IPG has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.30 for MNST. This means that MNST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.46 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MNST. IPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IPG trades at a forward P/E of 11.34, a P/B of 3.53, and a P/S of 0.86, compared to a forward P/E of 27.95, a P/B of 8.43, and a P/S of 8.34 for MNST. IPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IPG is currently priced at a -8.8% to its one-year price target of 24.67. Comparatively, MNST is -6.97% relative to its price target of 67.57. This suggests that IPG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. IPG has a beta of 1.11 and MNST’s beta is 1.15. IPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IPG has a short ratio of 7.10 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for MNST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MNST.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) beats The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MNST , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MNST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.