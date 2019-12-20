The Gap, Inc. (GPS) vs. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Breaking Down the Apparel Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares are down more than -30.90% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.07 to settle at $17.80. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), on the other hand, is up 5.78% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $17.01 and has returned 3.15% during the past week.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GPS to grow earnings at a -13.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PSTG is expected to grow at a 30.92% annual rate. All else equal, PSTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has an EBITDA margin of 10.98%. This suggests that GPS underlying business is more profitable GPS’s ROI is 22.40% while PSTG has a ROI of -14.30%. The interpretation is that GPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PSTG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GPS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, PSTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPS’s free cash flow was -2.07% while PSTG converted 3.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PSTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GPS has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 3.30 for PSTG. This means that PSTG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.60 for PSTG. PSTG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GPS trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 44.30, a P/B of 5.58, and a P/S of 2.82 for PSTG. GPS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GPS is currently priced at a 8.87% to its one-year price target of 16.35. Comparatively, PSTG is -16.29% relative to its price target of 20.32. This suggests that PSTG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GPS has a beta of 0.71 and PSTG’s beta is 1.66. GPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GPS has a short ratio of 5.30 compared to a short interest of 5.58 for PSTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPS.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) beats Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GPS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GPS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.