The Boeing Company (BA) vs. First BanCorp. (FBP): Which is the Better Investment?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares are up more than 3.41% this year and recently increased 0.85% or $2.82 to settle at $333.50. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), on the other hand, is up 24.42% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.70 and has returned 0.85% during the past week.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BA to grow earnings at a 8.67% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FBP is expected to grow at a 18.90% annual rate. All else equal, FBP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.92% for First BanCorp. (FBP). BA’s ROI is 76.40% while FBP has a ROI of 21.80%. The interpretation is that BA’s business generates a higher return on investment than FBP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.11. Comparatively, FBP’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, BA’s free cash flow was -3.96% while FBP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FBP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BA trades at a forward P/E of 16.18, and a P/S of 2.05, compared to a forward P/E of 11.66, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.49 for FBP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BA is currently priced at a -10.94% to its one-year price target of 374.45. Comparatively, FBP is -18.2% relative to its price target of 13.08. This suggests that FBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BA has a beta of 1.24 and FBP’s beta is 1.58. BA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BA has a short ratio of 1.14 compared to a short interest of 1.51 for FBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BA.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) beats The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FBP generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. FBP is more undervalued relative to its price target.