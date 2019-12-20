The AES Corporation (AES) vs. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST): Comparing the Electric Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares are up more than 35.20% this year and recently increased 1.98% or $0.38 to settle at $19.55. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), on the other hand, is up 940.90% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $41.74 and has returned 6.81% during the past week.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AES to grow earnings at a 9.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The AES Corporation (AES) has an EBITDA margin of 30.24%. This suggests that AES underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, CNST’s free cash flow per share was -0.72.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AES has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 5.20 for CNST. This means that CNST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.29 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CNST. AES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AES trades at a forward P/E of 13.61, a P/B of 4.13, and a P/S of 1.25, compared to a P/B of 22.44, for CNST. AES is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AES is currently priced at a 4.04% to its one-year price target of 18.79. Comparatively, CNST is -8.98% relative to its price target of 45.86. This suggests that CNST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AES has a short ratio of 2.49 compared to a short interest of 3.00 for CNST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AES.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) beats The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CNST is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CNST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CNST is more undervalued relative to its price target.