Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) vs. Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Breaking Down the Internet Information Providers Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares are down more than -10.74% this year and recently decreased -1.75% or -$0.21 to settle at $11.80. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), on the other hand, is up 43.20% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $150.14 and has returned 4.52% during the past week.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TME to grow earnings at a 4.14% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SPLK is expected to grow at a 35.30% annual rate. All else equal, SPLK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.36% for Splunk Inc. (SPLK). TME’s ROI is 4.30% while SPLK has a ROI of -8.40%. The interpretation is that TME’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPLK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, TME’s free cash flow was 0% while SPLK converted -9.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TME is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TME has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 2.30 for SPLK. This means that TME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.93 for SPLK. SPLK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TME trades at a forward P/E of 24.48, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 6.01, compared to a forward P/E of 63.94, a P/B of 12.53, and a P/S of 10.70 for SPLK. TME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TME is currently priced at a -26.25% to its one-year price target of 16.00. Comparatively, SPLK is -5.9% relative to its price target of 159.55. This suggests that TME is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TME has a short ratio of 5.52 compared to a short interest of 4.03 for SPLK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPLK.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) beats Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TME is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TME is more undervalued relative to its price target.