Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) vs. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM): Breaking Down the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares are down more than -23.14% this year and recently increased 1.69% or $0.43 to settle at $25.94. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), on the other hand, is up 26.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $34.31 and has returned 7.32% during the past week.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) and Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TPR to grow earnings at a 3.81% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TCOM is expected to grow at a 11.20% annual rate. All else equal, TCOM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has an EBITDA margin of 13.86%. This suggests that TPR underlying business is more profitable TPR’s ROI is 12.90% while TCOM has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that TPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than TCOM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.57. Comparatively, TCOM’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, TPR’s free cash flow was -2.61% while TCOM converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TCOM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TPR has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.00 for TCOM. This means that TPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.57 for TCOM. TCOM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TPR trades at a forward P/E of 9.49, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 1.21, compared to a forward P/E of 3.07, a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 3.75 for TCOM. TPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TPR is currently priced at a -11.07% to its one-year price target of 29.17.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TPR has a beta of 1.03 and TCOM’s beta is 1.60. TPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TPR has a short ratio of 2.26 compared to a short interest of 3.01 for TCOM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TPR.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) beats Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TPR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TPR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.