Taking Tally Of California Resources Corporation (CRC), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

The shares of California Resources Corporation have decreased by more than -43.31% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.77% or $0.44 and now trades at $9.66. The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), has jumped by 69.23% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $16.94 and have been able to report a change of 7.15% over the past one week.

The stock of California Resources Corporation and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CRC has an EBITDA margin of 30.08%, this implies that the underlying business of CRC is more profitable. These figures suggest that CRC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OSW.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CRC’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.7.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CRC is 0.70 and that of OSW is 2.00. This implies that it is easier for CRC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than OSW.

CRC currently trades at a forward P/E of 82.56, and a P/S of 0.15 while OSW trades at a forward P/E of 28.81, a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 2.41. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CRC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CRC is currently at a -49.82% to its one-year price target of 19.25. Looking at its rival pricing, OSW is at a -3.2% relative to its price target of 17.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CRC is given a 2.60 while 1.60 placed for OSW. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CRC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CRC is 4.91 while that of OSW is just 21.34. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CRC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited defeats that of California Resources Corporation when the two are compared, with OSW taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. OSW happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OSW is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OSW is better on when it is viewed on short interest.