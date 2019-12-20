Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) vs. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Which is the Better Investment?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are up more than 37.45% this year and recently increased 0.60% or $0.53 to settle at $88.52. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), on the other hand, is up 25.22% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $57.69 and has returned 2.11% during the past week.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Eateries industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SBUX to grow earnings at a 10.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVO is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, SBUX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. This suggests that SBUX underlying business is more profitable SBUX’s ROI is 77.60% while NVO has a ROI of 73.10%. The interpretation is that SBUX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SBUX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, NVO’s free cash flow per share was +3.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBUX’s free cash flow was 0.58% while NVO converted 42.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SBUX has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.00 for NVO. This means that NVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SBUX trades at a forward P/E of 25.79, and a P/S of 3.92, compared to a forward P/E of 21.45, a P/B of 17.32, and a P/S of 6.00 for NVO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SBUX is currently priced at a -6.2% to its one-year price target of 94.37. Comparatively, NVO is -8.03% relative to its price target of 62.73. This suggests that NVO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SBUX has a beta of 0.50 and NVO’s beta is 0.60. SBUX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SBUX has a short ratio of 2.14 compared to a short interest of 3.44 for NVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBUX.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) beats Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBUX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SBUX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SBUX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.