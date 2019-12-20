Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) vs. Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Breaking Down the Gold Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) shares are up more than 234.98% this year and recently decreased -0.21% or -$0.02 to settle at $9.48. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), on the other hand, is up 16.13% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $52.91 and has returned -0.26% during the past week.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) and Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, AFL is expected to grow at a 3.53% annual rate. All else equal, AFL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.75% for Aflac Incorporated (AFL). SBGL’s ROI is -5.50% while AFL has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that AFL’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBGL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBGL’s free cash flow was 0% while AFL converted 7.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AFL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SBGL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 0.21 for AFL. SBGL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SBGL trades at a forward P/E of 6.08, a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 11.91, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 1.80 for AFL. SBGL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SBGL is currently priced at a -22.93% to its one-year price target of 12.30. Comparatively, AFL is 1.34% relative to its price target of 52.21. This suggests that SBGL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SBGL has a beta of 0.01 and AFL’s beta is 0.71. SBGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SBGL has a short ratio of 1.45 compared to a short interest of 3.41 for AFL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBGL.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) beats Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AFL higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AFL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,