Should You Buy Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) or Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)?

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares are down more than -55.46% this year and recently increased 46.38% or $0.06 to settle at $0.19. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), on the other hand, is down -56.13% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.97 and has returned 10.94% during the past week.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, BBAR is expected to grow at a 31.93% annual rate. All else equal, BBAR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, BBAR’s free cash flow per share was -1.03.

ZN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.05 for BBAR. ZN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ZN trades at a P/B of 1.55, compared to a forward P/E of 3.49, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.82 for BBAR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ZN has a beta of 0.05 and BBAR’s beta is 0.71. ZN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ZN has a short ratio of 2.38 compared to a short interest of 0.42 for BBAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBAR.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) beats Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. ZN has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ZN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,