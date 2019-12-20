Should You Buy United States Steel Corporation (X) or Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) shares are down more than -26.75% this year and recently decreased -1.84% or -$0.25 to settle at $13.36. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA), on the other hand, is up 19.75% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $21.16 and has returned 9.69% during the past week.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) and Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, UAA is expected to grow at a 35.16% annual rate. All else equal, UAA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. United States Steel Corporation (X) has an EBITDA margin of 7.64%. This suggests that X underlying business is more profitable X’s ROI is 20.20% while UAA has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that X’s business generates a higher return on investment than UAA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. X’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.92. Comparatively, UAA’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, X’s free cash flow was -2.3% while UAA converted -0.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UAA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. X has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.00 for UAA. This means that UAA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. X’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 0.27 for UAA. X is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

X trades at a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a forward P/E of 44.18, a P/B of 4.44, and a P/S of 1.72 for UAA. X is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. X is currently priced at a 34.14% to its one-year price target of 9.96. Comparatively, UAA is 2.47% relative to its price target of 20.65. This suggests that UAA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. X has a beta of 3.09 and UAA’s beta is 0.54. UAA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. X has a short ratio of 3.65 compared to a short interest of 7.53 for UAA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for X.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) beats United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UAA is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, X is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UAA is more undervalued relative to its price target.