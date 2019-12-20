Should You Buy Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) or Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)?

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares are up more than 0.18% this year and recently decreased -4.72% or -$2.16 to settle at $43.56. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), on the other hand, is down -55.58% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.99 and has returned 8.74% during the past week.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect RARE to grow earnings at a 17.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 265.62% for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP). RARE’s ROI is -61.10% while SBBP has a ROI of 23.70%. The interpretation is that SBBP’s business generates a higher return on investment than RARE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RARE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.62. Comparatively, SBBP’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, RARE’s free cash flow was -0.18% while SBBP converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBBP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RARE has a current ratio of 6.80 compared to 4.20 for SBBP. This means that RARE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RARE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SBBP. RARE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RARE trades at a P/B of 3.46, and a P/S of 29.81, compared to a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 5.21 for SBBP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. RARE is currently priced at a -38.14% to its one-year price target of 70.42. Comparatively, SBBP is -75.13% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that SBBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. RARE has a beta of 2.13 and SBBP’s beta is 0.71. SBBP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RARE has a short ratio of 12.51 compared to a short interest of 2.28 for SBBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBBP.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBBP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SBBP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, SBBP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SBBP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.