Should You Buy Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) or Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)?

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up more than 11.45% this year and recently increased 1.10% or $0.35 to settle at $32.03. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), on the other hand, is up 10.10% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.43 and has returned 4.07% during the past week.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TWTR to grow earnings at a 13.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IVZ is expected to grow at a 2.03% annual rate. All else equal, TWTR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.65% for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ). TWTR’s ROI is 12.90% while IVZ has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that TWTR’s business generates a higher return on investment than IVZ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TWTR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, IVZ’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, TWTR’s free cash flow was 5.36% while IVZ converted 2.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWTR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TWTR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.81 for IVZ. IVZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TWTR trades at a forward P/E of 35.55, a P/B of 2.94, and a P/S of 7.38, compared to a forward P/E of 7.02, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.49 for IVZ. TWTR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TWTR is currently priced at a -6.7% to its one-year price target of 34.33. Comparatively, IVZ is 2.56% relative to its price target of 17.97. This suggests that TWTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TWTR has a beta of 0.56 and IVZ’s beta is 1.56. TWTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TWTR has a short ratio of 2.06 compared to a short interest of 5.79 for IVZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TWTR.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) beats Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWTR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TWTR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TWTR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.