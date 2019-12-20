Should You Buy The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) or L Brands, Inc. (LB)?

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares are up more than 6.58% this year and recently increased 1.82% or $0.42 to settle at $23.50. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), on the other hand, is down -28.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.40 and has returned -0.43% during the past week.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WMB to grow earnings at a 11.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LB is expected to grow at a -7.43% annual rate. All else equal, WMB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.48% for L Brands, Inc. (LB). WMB’s ROI is 1.60% while LB has a ROI of 20.60%. The interpretation is that LB’s business generates a higher return on investment than WMB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WMB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, LB’s free cash flow per share was -1.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMB’s free cash flow was -4.6% while LB converted -3.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WMB has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.20 for LB. This means that LB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

WMB trades at a forward P/E of 22.30, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 3.43, compared to a forward P/E of 7.79, and a P/S of 0.41 for LB. WMB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WMB is currently priced at a -14.82% to its one-year price target of 27.59. Comparatively, LB is -7.02% relative to its price target of 19.79. This suggests that WMB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WMB has a beta of 1.54 and LB’s beta is 0.81. LB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WMB has a short ratio of 2.77 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for LB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LB.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) beats The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.