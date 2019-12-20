Should You Buy The Coca-Cola Company (KO) or MetLife, Inc. (MET)?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares are up more than 14.72% this year and recently increased 0.76% or $0.41 to settle at $54.32. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), on the other hand, is up 23.72% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $50.80 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KO to grow earnings at a 4.68% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MET is expected to grow at a 6.50% annual rate. All else equal, MET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.5% for MetLife, Inc. (MET). KO’s ROI is 9.30% while MET has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that KO’s business generates a higher return on investment than MET’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, MET’s free cash flow per share was +3.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, KO’s free cash flow was 3.49% while MET converted 5.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.27 versus a D/E of 0.24 for MET. KO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KO trades at a forward P/E of 24.04, a P/B of 12.43, and a P/S of 6.57, compared to a forward P/E of 8.40, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.69 for MET. KO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KO is currently priced at a -7.56% to its one-year price target of 58.76. Comparatively, MET is -5.7% relative to its price target of 53.87. This suggests that KO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. KO has a beta of 0.41 and MET’s beta is 1.13. KO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KO has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 1.83 for MET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MET.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) beats The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MET is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.