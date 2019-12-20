Should You Buy The Chemours Company (CC) or 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN)?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares are down more than -32.96% this year and recently increased 7.32% or $1.29 to settle at $18.92. 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), on the other hand, is down -40.99% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $9.15 and has returned -8.86% during the past week.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) and 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CC to grow earnings at a -8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Chemours Company (CC) has an EBITDA margin of 18.25%. This suggests that CC underlying business is more profitable CC’s ROI is 19.60% while QFIN has a ROI of 26.50%. The interpretation is that QFIN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, QFIN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CC’s free cash flow was 1.77% while QFIN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CC has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.90 for QFIN. This means that QFIN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.97 versus a D/E of 0.23 for QFIN. CC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CC trades at a forward P/E of 5.65, a P/B of 3.70, and a P/S of 0.57, compared to a forward P/E of 2.20, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 0.82 for QFIN. CC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CC is currently priced at a -21.91% to its one-year price target of 24.23. Comparatively, QFIN is -39.6% relative to its price target of 15.15. This suggests that QFIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CC has a short ratio of 6.30 compared to a short interest of 1.69 for QFIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QFIN.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) beats The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QFIN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QFIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, QFIN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QFIN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.