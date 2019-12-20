Should You Buy Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) or Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares are up more than 15.41% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.01 to settle at $32.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), on the other hand, is down -95.05% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.09 and has returned 11.90% during the past week.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SU to grow earnings at a 8.35% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, TNXP’s free cash flow per share was -49.60.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SU has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 4.90 for TNXP. This means that TNXP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TNXP. SU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SU trades at a forward P/E of 13.70, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 1.76, compared to a P/B of 0.15, for TNXP. SU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SU is currently priced at a -24.63% to its one-year price target of 42.83. Comparatively, TNXP is -83.23% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that TNXP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SU has a beta of 1.09 and TNXP’s beta is 1.00. TNXP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SU has a short ratio of 6.27 compared to a short interest of 0.15 for TNXP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) beats Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TNXP is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TNXP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TNXP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TNXP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.