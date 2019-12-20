Should You Buy Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) or Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)?

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are up more than 52.50% this year and recently decreased -6.39% or -$0.25 to settle at $3.66. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB), on the other hand, is up 192.44% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.74 and has returned 10.13% during the past week.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SRNE to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. SRNE’s ROI is -34.40% while MTNB has a ROI of -211.00%. The interpretation is that SRNE’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTNB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SRNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, MTNB’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, SRNE’s free cash flow was -0.26% while MTNB converted -4.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SRNE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SRNE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 13.10 for MTNB. This means that MTNB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SRNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.67 versus a D/E of 0.01 for MTNB. SRNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SRNE trades at a P/B of 10.46, and a P/S of 21.03, compared to a P/B of 7.91, and a P/S of 3039.56 for MTNB. SRNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SRNE is currently priced at a -85.06% to its one-year price target of 24.50. Comparatively, MTNB is -56.5% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that SRNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SRNE has a beta of 3.00 and MTNB’s beta is 2.23. MTNB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SRNE has a short ratio of 4.52 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for MTNB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTNB.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) beats Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTNB is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MTNB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.