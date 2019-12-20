Should You Buy Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) or McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)?

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) shares are down more than -58.64% this year and recently decreased -12.99% or -$0.2 to settle at $1.34. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), on the other hand, is down -37.91% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.13 and has returned 4.63% during the past week.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. PTI’s ROI is -55.30% while MUX has a ROI of -8.10%. The interpretation is that MUX’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, MUX’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTI’s free cash flow was -0.36% while MUX converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MUX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PTI has a current ratio of 6.90 compared to 1.40 for MUX. This means that PTI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.10 for MUX. MUX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PTI trades at a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 13.22, compared to a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 3.62 for MUX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PTI is currently priced at a -80.86% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, MUX is -61.43% relative to its price target of 2.93. This suggests that PTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PTI has a beta of 0.26 and MUX’s beta is -0.68. MUX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PTI has a short ratio of 0.82 compared to a short interest of 12.54 for MUX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PTI.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) beats Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MUX higher liquidity, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MUX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,