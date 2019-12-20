Should You Buy Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) or Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are up more than 23.80% this year and recently decreased -3.16% or -$1.04 to settle at $31.89. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), on the other hand, is up 5.67% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $5.59 and has returned 6.68% during the past week.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) are the two most active stocks in the Sporting Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PTON to grow earnings at a -6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BBVA is expected to grow at a 7.20% annual rate. All else equal, BBVA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 62.85% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA). PTON’s ROI is 37.60% while BBVA has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that PTON’s business generates a higher return on investment than BBVA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PTON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.13. Comparatively, BBVA’s free cash flow per share was -3.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTON’s free cash flow was -0.07% while BBVA converted -80.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PTON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PTON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.38 for BBVA. BBVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PTON trades at a P/B of 5.65, and a P/S of 8.49, compared to a forward P/E of 7.16, a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 1.06 for BBVA. PTON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PTON is currently priced at a -5.76% to its one-year price target of 33.84. Comparatively, BBVA is -26.25% relative to its price target of 7.58. This suggests that BBVA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PTON has a short ratio of 4.52 compared to a short interest of 1.27 for BBVA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBVA.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) beats Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBVA generates a higher return on investment and is more profitable. In terms of valuation, BBVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, BBVA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BBVA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.