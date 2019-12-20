Should You Buy Omeros Corporation (OMER) or Sasol Limited (SSL)?

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) shares are up more than 30.34% this year and recently increased 6.76% or $0.92 to settle at $14.52. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), on the other hand, is down -25.85% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $21.72 and has returned 16.84% during the past week.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, SSL is expected to grow at a -1.60% annual rate. All else equal, OMER’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.53% for Sasol Limited (SSL). OMER’s ROI is -218.90% while SSL has a ROI of 1.50%. The interpretation is that SSL’s business generates a higher return on investment than OMER’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. OMER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, SSL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, OMER’s free cash flow was -0.02% while SSL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SSL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. OMER has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.60 for SSL. This means that SSL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

OMER trades at a P/S of 7.61, compared to a forward P/E of 8.26, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 0.95 for SSL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. OMER is currently priced at a -59.21% to its one-year price target of 35.60. Comparatively, SSL is -19.14% relative to its price target of 26.86. This suggests that OMER is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. OMER has a beta of 2.64 and SSL’s beta is 1.03. SSL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. OMER has a short ratio of 24.24 compared to a short interest of 2.81 for SSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSL.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) beats Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SSL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, SSL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.