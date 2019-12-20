Should You Buy Macy’s, Inc. (M) or ObsEva SA (OBSV)?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares are down more than -46.00% this year and recently decreased -2.72% or -$0.45 to settle at $16.08. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), on the other hand, is down -73.30% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $3.38 and has returned -0.59% during the past week.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Macy’s, Inc. (M) has an EBITDA margin of 10.08%. This suggests that M underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. M’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.73. Comparatively, OBSV’s free cash flow per share was -0.64.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. M has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 3.70 for OBSV. This means that OBSV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. M’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 0.39 for OBSV. M is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

M trades at a forward P/E of 6.94, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.20, compared to a P/B of 2.11, and a P/S of 9371.05 for OBSV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. M is currently priced at a 6.7% to its one-year price target of 15.07. Comparatively, OBSV is -83.71% relative to its price target of 20.75. This suggests that OBSV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. M has a short ratio of 6.36 compared to a short interest of 0.79 for OBSV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OBSV.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) beats Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OBSV is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. OBSV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OBSV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.