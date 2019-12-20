Should You Buy Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) or Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares are up more than 40.48% this year and recently increased 0.88% or $0.18 to settle at $20.58. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), on the other hand, is down -42.76% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.91 and has returned 25.70% during the past week.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KIM to grow earnings at a 4.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GSM is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.45% for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM). KIM’s ROI is 3.30% while GSM has a ROI of 6.90%. The interpretation is that GSM’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KIM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, GSM’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, KIM’s free cash flow was -7.25% while GSM converted -3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GSM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KIM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.95 for GSM. KIM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KIM trades at a forward P/E of 26.97, a P/B of 1.76, and a P/S of 7.62, compared to a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.08 for GSM. KIM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KIM is currently priced at a 0.15% to its one-year price target of 20.55. Comparatively, GSM is -31.06% relative to its price target of 1.32. This suggests that GSM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KIM has a beta of 0.58 and GSM’s beta is 2.63. KIM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KIM has a short ratio of 5.19 compared to a short interest of 2.88 for GSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GSM.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) beats Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GSM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GSM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GSM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GSM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.