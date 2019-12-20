Should You Buy GameStop Corp. (GME) or Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are down more than -51.19% this year and recently increased 1.65% or $0.1 to settle at $6.16. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), on the other hand, is up 9.08% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $16.94 and has returned 12.26% during the past week.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) are the two most active stocks in the Electronics Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MTDR is expected to grow at a -10.50% annual rate. All else equal, GME’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 67.92% for Matador Resources Company (MTDR). GME’s ROI is -35.50% while MTDR has a ROI of 11.40%. The interpretation is that MTDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than GME’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GME’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.38. Comparatively, MTDR’s free cash flow per share was -0.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, GME’s free cash flow was -0.41% while MTDR converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GME has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.70 for MTDR. This means that GME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 0.84 for MTDR. MTDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GME trades at a forward P/E of 9.84, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.06, compared to a forward P/E of 12.79, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 2.06 for MTDR. GME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GME is currently priced at a 34.5% to its one-year price target of 4.58. Comparatively, MTDR is -23.9% relative to its price target of 22.26. This suggests that MTDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GME has a beta of 0.53 and MTDR’s beta is 2.09. GME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) beats Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GME is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GME has better sentiment signals based on short interest.