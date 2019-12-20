Should You Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) or Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares are up more than 26.09% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.02 to settle at $13.00. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), on the other hand, is down -12.59% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $40.74 and has returned 2.65% during the past week.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) and Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are the two most active stocks in the Copper industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FCX to grow earnings at a -0.44% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JWN is expected to grow at a 0.89% annual rate. All else equal, JWN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.51% for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). FCX’s ROI is 17.40% while JWN has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that JWN’s business generates a higher return on investment than FCX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FCX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, JWN’s free cash flow per share was -2.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCX’s free cash flow was -2.73% while JWN converted -2.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JWN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FCX has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 0.90 for JWN. This means that FCX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FCX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 3.15 for JWN. JWN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FCX trades at a forward P/E of 23.81, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 1.35, compared to a forward P/E of 11.66, a P/B of 7.43, and a P/S of 0.42 for JWN. FCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FCX is currently priced at a -1.96% to its one-year price target of 13.26. Comparatively, JWN is 13.17% relative to its price target of 36.00. This suggests that FCX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FCX has a beta of 2.48 and JWN’s beta is 0.74. JWN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FCX has a short ratio of 2.31 compared to a short interest of 9.31 for JWN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FCX.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) beats Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JWN has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, JWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,