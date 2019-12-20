Should You Buy Flex Ltd. (FLEX) or Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares are up more than 67.02% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.06 to settle at $12.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), on the other hand, is up 13.34% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $19.46 and has returned -4.61% during the past week.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FLEX to grow earnings at a 17.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COLL is expected to grow at a 0.55% annual rate. All else equal, FLEX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.11% for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL). FLEX’s ROI is 4.60% while COLL has a ROI of -20.10%. The interpretation is that FLEX’s business generates a higher return on investment than COLL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FLEX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.13. Comparatively, COLL’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, FLEX’s free cash flow was -4.13% while COLL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COLL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FLEX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.20 for COLL. This means that FLEX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FLEX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 0.14 for COLL. FLEX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FLEX trades at a forward P/E of 9.03, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 169.22, a P/B of 7.72, and a P/S of 2.18 for COLL. FLEX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FLEX is currently priced at a -8.3% to its one-year price target of 13.86. Comparatively, COLL is -28.69% relative to its price target of 27.29. This suggests that COLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FLEX has a beta of 1.83 and COLL’s beta is 0.84. COLL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FLEX has a short ratio of 1.89 compared to a short interest of 4.40 for COLL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLEX.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) beats Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COLL is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FLEX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, COLL is more undervalued relative to its price target.