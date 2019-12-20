Should You Buy Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) or Arconic Inc. (ARNC)?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares are up more than 14.36% this year and recently increased 0.97% or $0.27 to settle at $28.12. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), on the other hand, is up 82.50% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $30.77 and has returned -1.47% during the past week.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EPD to grow earnings at a 7.59% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARNC is expected to grow at a 25.40% annual rate. All else equal, ARNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.52% for Arconic Inc. (ARNC). EPD’s ROI is 10.80% while ARNC has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that EPD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARNC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EPD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, ARNC’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, EPD’s free cash flow was -0.9% while ARNC converted -0.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. EPD has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.30 for ARNC. This means that ARNC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EPD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 1.37 for ARNC. ARNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EPD trades at a forward P/E of 12.61, a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 1.85, compared to a forward P/E of 12.54, a P/B of 2.89, and a P/S of 0.93 for ARNC. EPD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EPD is currently priced at a -19.2% to its one-year price target of 34.80. Comparatively, ARNC is -13.03% relative to its price target of 35.38. This suggests that EPD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EPD has a beta of 0.84 and ARNC’s beta is 1.50. EPD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EPD has a short ratio of 8.37 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for ARNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARNC.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) beats Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EPD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. EPD is more undervalued relative to its price target.