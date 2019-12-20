Should You Buy EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) or Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)?

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares are down more than -37.09% this year and recently decreased -2.77% or -$0.17 to settle at $5.97. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), on the other hand, is up 143.00% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.86 and has returned 18.25% during the past week.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, NAT is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, NAT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 7.97% for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). ENLC’s ROI is 2.20% while NAT has a ROI of -3.70%. The interpretation is that ENLC’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ENLC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, NAT’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENLC’s free cash flow was -0.63% while NAT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NAT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ENLC has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.30 for NAT. This means that NAT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ENLC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.47 versus a D/E of 0.71 for NAT. ENLC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ENLC trades at a forward P/E of 28.29, a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 0.46, compared to a forward P/E of 6.42, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 4.35 for NAT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ENLC is currently priced at a -15.68% to its one-year price target of 7.08. Comparatively, NAT is -12.59% relative to its price target of 5.56. This suggests that ENLC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ENLC has a beta of 1.90 and NAT’s beta is 0.76. NAT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ENLC has a short ratio of 3.40 compared to a short interest of 1.15 for NAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NAT.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) beats EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NAT generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, NAT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.