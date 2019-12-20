Should You Buy Energy Transfer LP (ET) or Visa Inc. (V)?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares are down more than -2.20% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.03 to settle at $12.92. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), on the other hand, is up 41.38% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $186.54 and has returned 2.14% during the past week.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ET to grow earnings at a 16.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, V is expected to grow at a 15.26% annual rate. All else equal, ET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 69.95% for Visa Inc. (V). ET’s ROI is 7.90% while V has a ROI of 26.50%. The interpretation is that V’s business generates a higher return on investment than ET’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, V’s free cash flow per share was +1.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, ET’s free cash flow was -0.05% while V converted 12.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, V is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ET has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.60 for V. This means that V can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.24 versus a D/E of 0.57 for V. ET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ET trades at a forward P/E of 8.32, a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 25.78, a P/B of 13.86, and a P/S of 17.28 for V. ET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ET is currently priced at a -35.4% to its one-year price target of 20.00. Comparatively, V is -8.19% relative to its price target of 203.17. This suggests that ET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ET has a beta of 1.51 and V’s beta is 0.93. V’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ET has a short ratio of 7.51 compared to a short interest of 3.72 for V. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for V.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) beats Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. V is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, V has better sentiment signals based on short interest.