Should You Buy Danaher Corporation (DHR) or Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH)?

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are up more than 45.89% this year and recently increased 0.29% or $0.43 to settle at $150.44. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), on the other hand, is down -56.93% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.35 and has returned -14.42% during the past week.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DHR to grow earnings at a 10.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Danaher Corporation (DHR) has an EBITDA margin of 23.61%. This suggests that DHR underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DHR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, BLPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.06.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DHR has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 2.00 for BLPH. This means that DHR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DHR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BLPH. DHR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DHR trades at a forward P/E of 27.15, a P/B of 3.50, and a P/S of 5.39, compared to a P/B of 3.14, for BLPH. DHR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DHR is currently priced at a -1.81% to its one-year price target of 153.21. Comparatively, BLPH is -86% relative to its price target of 2.50. This suggests that BLPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DHR has a beta of 0.93 and BLPH’s beta is -0.07. BLPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DHR has a short ratio of 3.05 compared to a short interest of 1.42 for BLPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLPH.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) beats Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BLPH is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, BLPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BLPH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BLPH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.