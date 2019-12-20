Should You Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) or NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares are up more than 20.91% this year and recently decreased -0.48% or -$0.3 to settle at $62.85. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), on the other hand, is up 37.71% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $26.02 and has returned -0.61% during the past week.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BMY to grow earnings at a 15.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NLOK is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, BMY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.19% for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK). BMY’s ROI is 25.40% while NLOK has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that BMY’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLOK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BMY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.04. Comparatively, NLOK’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, BMY’s free cash flow was 7.51% while NLOK converted 2.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BMY has a current ratio of 3.80 compared to 1.90 for NLOK. This means that BMY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BMY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 0.73 for NLOK. BMY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BMY trades at a forward P/E of 10.36, a P/B of 5.81, and a P/S of 6.11, compared to a forward P/E of 25.74, a P/B of 2.64, and a P/S of 4.46 for NLOK. BMY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BMY is currently priced at a -3.31% to its one-year price target of 65.00. Comparatively, NLOK is 5.56% relative to its price target of 24.65. This suggests that BMY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BMY has a beta of 0.68 and NLOK’s beta is 1.31. BMY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BMY has a short ratio of 5.56 compared to a short interest of 1.81 for NLOK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLOK.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) beats NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BMY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. BMY is more undervalued relative to its price target.