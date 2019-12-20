Should You Buy Apple Inc. (AAPL) or ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up more than 77.52% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.28 to settle at $280.02. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), on the other hand, is up 46.55% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $15.08 and has returned -0.07% during the past week.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) are the two most active stocks in the Electronic Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AAPL to grow earnings at a 9.86% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Apple Inc. (AAPL) has an EBITDA margin of 31.2%. This suggests that AAPL underlying business is more profitable AAPL’s ROI is 26.90% while IBN has a ROI of 3.40%. The interpretation is that AAPL’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AAPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.02. Comparatively, IBN’s free cash flow per share was +32.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, AAPL’s free cash flow was 5.16% while IBN converted 562.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AAPL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.19 versus a D/E of 1.74 for IBN. IBN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AAPL trades at a forward P/E of 18.79, a P/B of 13.90, and a P/S of 4.83, compared to a forward P/E of 17.25, a P/B of 2.93, for IBN. AAPL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AAPL is currently priced at a 6.53% to its one-year price target of 262.85. Comparatively, IBN is -19.36% relative to its price target of 18.70. This suggests that IBN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AAPL has a beta of 1.23 and IBN’s beta is 0.82. IBN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AAPL has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for IBN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AAPL.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) beats Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBN is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, IBN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IBN is more undervalued relative to its price target.